M&M unveils XUV300 Turbosport series at ₹10.35 lakh

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 07, 2022 19:42 IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has announced the introduction of its XUV300 TurboSport series – the first Mahindra sport utility vehicle (SUV) to be powered by an all-new 1.2 L mStallion TGDi engine – at ₹10.35 lakh (ex-showroom). With this offering, the XUV300 will be now available with three powertrains - the existing diesel and petrol Turbo series and the new TurboSport series.

R. Velusamy, president, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M said, the new TurboSport series powered by the TGDi powertrain had been developed for those seeking the ultimate driving experience. “The XUV300 TGDi has been engineered to offer an edge in performance, safety, comfort and style for customers looking for an adrenaline-packed SUV,” he added.

