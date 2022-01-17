M&M unveils scheme for BS 6 CVs

Mumbai

Mahindra’s Truck and Bus Division (MTB), part of the Mahindra Group, has announced ‘Get More Mileage or Give Truck Back’ guarantee plan for its BS 6 range of Blazo X Heavy, Furio intermediate, and light commercial trucks.

“Given the spiralling fuel prices, there wasn’t a better time to introduce this customer value proposition,” said Veejay Nakra, CEO, automotive sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

“I firmly believe it will reaffirm our customers’ faith in Mahindra’s ability to create technologically-advanced products and set higher standards for the CV industry.”

“Additionally, MTB is offering service guarantee to ensure higher uptime for our customers through guaranteed speedier turnaround of the truck, be it on the highway or at the dealership workshop. The iMAXX Telematics technology is further helping lower the cost of ownership by providing a firm control to the transporter over his trucks, remotely. All this and the guaranteed higher mileage would eventually translate into higher prosperity of our customers,” he said.