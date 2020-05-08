M&M unveils online vehicle ownership plan

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has launched ‘Own-Online,’ an end-to-end, online vehicle ownership solution for customers.

Own-Online has been designed to offer a transparent, seamless and contactless experience from vehicle selection to delivery, the company said.

Through this service, customers can finance, insure, exchange, accessorise and own a Mahindra vehicle in four simple steps from their homes.

Veejay Nakra, CEO, automotive division, M&M, said, “The Own-Online platform allows the customer to own a Mahindra vehicle in less time than it takes to get a pizza delivered”

“With our pre and post purchase online solutions already in place, re-imagining the car purchase experience was a logical next step for us,” he said.

In the recent times, online has been a preferred purchase channel across categories and going forward, the online purchase of vehicles is set to gain more traction, he added.

“We are ready to lead this change in automotive retail by providing many industry-first experiences to our customers,” Mr. Nakra said.

Own-Online is a seamless solution where the customer can personalise their vehicles, instantly generate an exchange, finance and insurance quotations in a few clicks and make booking payment, making the car ownership journey online.

Mahindra’s pan-India network of over 270 dealers and 900 touchpoints is integrated with the Own-Online platform through back-end technology and process cohesion.

Dealerships have upgraded their procedures and processes and are trained to minimise physical contact.

Additional precautions are being taken across the customer interaction processes such as test drives, document collection and vehicle delivery to ensure high hygiene standards are maintained.

For customers looking at exchanging their old cars, it offers an instant, real-time online quotation for their old car in an easy and transparent manner.

Further, those opting for financing can check their finance eligibility and generate sanction letter online.

Get Outlook for iOS