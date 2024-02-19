M&M unveils new variants of Bolero MaXX Pik-Up

February 19, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - MUMBAI

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced the introduction of new variants of Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range with prices between ₹8.49 lakh and ₹11.22 lakh (ex-showroom). This range offers enhanced comfort to customers through the inclusion of air conditioning and the introduction of 14 new features on the iMaxx app, the company said in a statement.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “With its robust build, impressive payload capacity, and unmatched reliability, the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up has become a trusted companion for businesses and individuals alike.”

