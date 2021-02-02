Business

M&M unveils new transmission technology

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), has introduced Petrol AutoSHIFT, its auto transmission technology, on the XUV300 at ₹9.95 lakh (ex showroom Mumbai for W6 Petrol variant.)

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said: “We also introduce the BlueSense Plus, our connected SUV technology with 40 plus features, that will seamlessly integrate the XUV300 into the always-connected world of today’s consumer.”

