Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) on Monday virtually unveiled the all-new Scorpio-N, built on the legacy of its “highly successful” Scorpio SUV, at ₹11.99 lakh. The vehicle, in petrol and diesel engine options, will be available for test drives beginning July 5 in 30 cities and July 15 in the rest of the country, the company said.

Bookings will open online and simultaneously at Mahindra dealerships on July 30, from 11 a.m., the company added. The ‘add-to-cart’ feature will be available online and at dealerships from July 5, M&M said.

Bookings will be on a ‘first come, first served’ basis and deliveries will begin during the forthcoming festive season.