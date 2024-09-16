GIFT a SubscriptionGift
M&M unveils LCV Veero from ₹7.99 lakh

Published - September 16, 2024 07:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., a leading manufacturer of utility vehicles and leaders in the LCV 3.5 t segment, has announced the introduction of the Mahindra Veero, starting at ₹7.99 lakh. 

“Designed to redefine the LCV 3.5 t segment, the Veero offers unparalleled savings with best-in-class mileage, exceptional performance powered by robust multiple engine options, industry-leading safety features, enhanced occupant protection, and a premium cabin experience,” the company said in a statement.

Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The Mahindra Veero will further strengthen our leadership in the LCV 3.5 t segment. Built to help customers maximise earnings, it offers best-in-class payload, exemplary mileage, and superior manoeuverability.”

“With multiple segment-first technology and features, the vehicle ensures a premium cabin experience, unmatched safety, exceptional performance, and capability. The Mahindra Veero is designed to be a category disrupter ahead of all other offerings in this segment,” he added.

