M&M to unveil Scorpio Classic

Special Correspondent Mumbai
August 12, 2022 22:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has announced the unveiling of the Scorpio Classic, a newer version of its Scorpio sport utility vehicle (SUV). The price will be announced on August 20, the company said in a statement.

“The Scorpio brand has evolved over time to address customer needs and remains the popular choice among enthusiasts who look for a tough, powerful, and capable ‘authentic’ SUV. The Scorpio Classic will continue to demonstrate its traits of standout design, unmissable presence, and powerful performance,” the company said.

Veejay Nakra, president, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “The Scorpio is a landmark model which has reinforced Mahindra’s reputation of being a manufacturer of authentic and highly desirable SUVs.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“With over eight lakh customers, the Scorpio has an unbeatable fan following and continues to be loved by proud owners and trusted by eminent institutions like the armed forces, para-military and internal security forces. With the launch of the Scorpio Classic, we are offering the Scorpio fans and enthusiasts a tough yet authentic SUV built to exhibit an ‘attitude’ like never before,” he added.

R. Velusamy, president, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd., said  “The Scorpio was the first-ever modern SUV designed and developed entirely in-house, establishing Mahindra’s engineering credentials. The Scorpio Classic has been engineered to present strongly its propositions of stand-out design, built-in technology, powerful performance and premium interiors to carry forward the legacy.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app