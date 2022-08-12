M&M to unveil Scorpio Classic

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has announced the unveiling of the Scorpio Classic, a newer version of its Scorpio sport utility vehicle (SUV). The price will be announced on August 20, the company said in a statement.

“The Scorpio brand has evolved over time to address customer needs and remains the popular choice among enthusiasts who look for a tough, powerful, and capable ‘authentic’ SUV. The Scorpio Classic will continue to demonstrate its traits of standout design, unmissable presence, and powerful performance,” the company said.

Veejay Nakra, president, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “The Scorpio is a landmark model which has reinforced Mahindra’s reputation of being a manufacturer of authentic and highly desirable SUVs.”

“With over eight lakh customers, the Scorpio has an unbeatable fan following and continues to be loved by proud owners and trusted by eminent institutions like the armed forces, para-military and internal security forces. With the launch of the Scorpio Classic, we are offering the Scorpio fans and enthusiasts a tough yet authentic SUV built to exhibit an ‘attitude’ like never before,” he added.

R. Velusamy, president, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd., said “The Scorpio was the first-ever modern SUV designed and developed entirely in-house, establishing Mahindra’s engineering credentials. The Scorpio Classic has been engineered to present strongly its propositions of stand-out design, built-in technology, powerful performance and premium interiors to carry forward the legacy.”