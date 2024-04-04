ADVERTISEMENT

M&M to unveil latest SUV XUV 3XO on April 29

April 04, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) said its latest sport utility vehicle (SUV), to be named XUV 3XO (pronounced as XUV-three-ex-oh), would be unveiled on April 29. The company said the new offering, which would come with the conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) in petrol and diesel variants, “would set a new precedent in the category, embodying the sophistication and modern technology that the XUV brand DNA is celebrated for. “ The SUV would be manufactured at the company’s manufacturing facility in Nashik, Maharashtra.

