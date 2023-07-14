M&M signs MoU with NXP Semiconductors to build connected, safer SUVs

July 14, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) said it has signed an MoU with NXP Semiconductors, which is into providing secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications to jointly explore the electric and connected vehicle landscape, covering a wide range of vehicles including utility vehicles, light commercial vehicles, farm equipment, and tractors.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO – Auto and Farm Sectors, M&M said the company would explore opportunities to leverage NXP’s advanced technologies and solutions to build SUVs that are safer, highly connected, and environmentally friendly.

“We are driven by our mission to elevate people’s quality of life through innovative and cutting-edge technology. Together, we endeavour to shape the future of smart electric mobility and deliver extraordinary experiences to our consumers,” he said.

Kurt Sievers, President & CEO, NXP said, “By working together and leveraging our rich portfolio of technologies, solutions and expertise, NXP and M&M are charting a course to build a brighter tomorrow.”

Mahindra will also get access to NXP’s partner ecosystem, comprising Tier 1, ODM, IDH, module vendors, and integrators.

