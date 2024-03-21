GIFT a SubscriptionGift
M&M signs MoU with ATEL to access charging infrastructure

March 21, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Ltd. (ATEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas Ltd., to set a roadmap for the creation of an expansive EV charging infrastructure across the country. 

The partnership will also entail rolling out e-mobility solutions to provide seamless access to the charging network for the customers covering discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions. 

With this association, XUV400 customers will now have access to more than 1,100 chargers on the Bluesense+ App, significantly enhancing the convenience and reach of electric vehicle charging for Mahindra EV owners, M&M said in a statement.

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “This alliance is a cornerstone in enhancing the EV charging infrastructure, ensuring our customers enjoy seamless access to charging network and digital integration for an unparalleled EV experience.”

“In line with our commitment to enhance customer experience with partner network, we are actively on-boarding multiple partners to broaden the EV ecosystem, driving the adoption of electric vehicles,” he added.

Suresh P. Manglani, Executive Director & CEO of Adani Total Gas Ltd. said, “The collaboration with M&M for the charging infrastructure will bolster the confidence of customers to embrace EV technology as part of the energy transition. Together, such steps will help reduce carbon emissions, and help India meet its climate action goals.”

