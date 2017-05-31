M&M shares end over 4% higher; mcap rises by Rs 3,376 cr

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday ended with over 4 per cent gains, adding ₹3,376 crore to market valuation, after the company reported nearly 20 per cent growth in profit for January—March.

The stock ended at ₹ 1,416.35, up 3.99 per cent on BSE.

During the day, it soared 6.38 per cent to ₹1,449.

At NSE, shares of the company gained 4.10 per cent to close at ₹ 1,416.95.

The company’s market valuation rose by ₹ 3,376.42 crore to ₹87,968.42 crore.

In terms of volume, 2.26 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 39 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

The stock was the top gainer among Sensex and Nifty components.

Homegrown auto major M&M on Tuesday reported a 19.93 per cent increase in its standalone profit—after—tax (PAT) at ₹ 725.16 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

The company had posted a PAT of ₹ 604.63 crore during the same period a year ago.

Its total income from operations during the fourth quarter rose to ₹ 12,319.64 crore, up 4.04 per cent from Rs 11,840.47 crore a year earlier.