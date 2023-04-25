HamberMenu
M&M rolls out all new Bolero Maxx Pik-Up truck

April 25, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has introduced the All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up truck range at a starting price of ₹7.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle has been engineered to offer powerful features and performance-delivering value proposition to customers and operators, the company said.

 With a payload capacity ranging from 1.3 tonne to 2 tonne, including a 3,050 mm cargo bed, the range is available in two series – HD series (HD 2.0L, 1.7L and 1.7, 1.3) and City series (City 1.3, 1.4, 1.5 and City CNG).

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, said, “With this product range we are glad to showcase Mahindra’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled value to customers and establishing new standards of excellence within the pick-up segment.”

