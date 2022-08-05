Business

M&M Q1 net rises 67% to ₹1,430 cr. on auto, farm equipment

On a consolidated basis, the company’s net profit grew more than fivefold to ₹2,196 crore. | Photo Credit: DANISH SIDDIQUI
Special Correspondent Mumbai August 05, 2022 20:07 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 20:07 IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. reported first-quarter standalone net profit after exceptional item grew 67% to ₹1,430 crore following better performance by auto and farm-equipment divisions. 

Revenue grew 67% to ₹19,613 crore. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

On a consolidated basis, net profit grew more than fivefold to ₹2,196 crore. Consolidated revenue climbed 48% to ₹28,412 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Our performance this quarter is a reflection of the focus on delivering on our commitments to our stakeholders and customers,” Anish Shah, MD & CEO said. We saw good momentum across all our group companies, led by the strong results of the Auto and Farm sector.”

“We recorded our highest quarterly revenue for Auto and Farm segments and delivered robust operational and financial performance in Q1 FY23.,” Rajesh Jejurikar, ED, said 

“M&M continues to maintain its no.1 position in SUV revenue market share, while Farm Equipment Sector strengthened its leadership position with 42.7% tractor market share. With over 2,73,000 bookings, the demand for the automotive product portfolio remains strong. Following the blockbuster launch of Scorpio-N, we are excited about the next phase with the unveil of our Born Electric Vision later this month,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...