M&M Q1 net profit surges 60% to ₹3,508 crore

August 04, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MUMBAI

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) reported first quarter consolidated net profit grew 60% to ₹3,508 crore as compared with ₹2,196 crore a year earlier due to a ‘stellar’ show by its Auto, Financial Services and Farm equipment divisions.

“Operating leverage drove improvement in profits by 2.2x in Auto, 58% in Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Service Ltd. (MMFSL) and 21% in Farm. This coupled with capital allocation actions and monetisation resulted in significant step up in Group’s profitability,” the company said in a filing.

Income from operations during the quarter at ₹33,891.63 crore grew 19% year-over-year (YoY).

During the quarter the company’s automotive sector reported its best-ever quarter with sales volume of 186,000 units, up 21%. With bookings of SUVs at 281,000 as on August 1, 2023, the company said demand for its products continued to remain strong.

The Farm Equipment division reported its second-highest quarterly volume at 114,000 units while MMFSL reported a 58% growth in net profit.

“During Q1, our businesses across Auto, Farm and Services delivered a strong performance,” Anish Shah, MD & CEO, M&M Ltd. said in a statement. “Auto led the way by strengthening its market leadership position and doubling its operating profit,” he added.

“Farm continues to increase market share quarter-on-quarter and deliver double-digit profit improvements. In Services, MMFSL is on track to realise its full potential and transformation is underway at Tech Mahindra. With this momentum, we are well on our way to deliver scale by transforming our core businesses and a 5x challenge for growth gems,” Dr. Shah said.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), M&M Ltd. in a statement said, “In SUVs, we continue to be leaders in revenue market share for the 6th consecutive quarter with SUV Volume crossing the 1 lakh milestone. In the tractor business, we have achieved 42.9% market share, highest since Q2 F20. Our E-3W business continued market leadership with 65.5% market share.”

The board at its meeting held in Mumbai has announced the merger of Mahindra Heavy Engines Ltd., Mahindra Two Wheelers Ltd. and Trringo.com Ltd. into M&M, subject to various approvals.