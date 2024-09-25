ADVERTISEMENT

M&M prices Thar Roxx 4x4 starting ₹18.79 lakh

Published - September 25, 2024 07:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. on Wednesday said that introductory pricing for the 4x4 variants of the Thar Roxx would start from ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The top-end variant has been priced at ₹22.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the company said. 

“Designed to dominate the toughest terrains, the Thar Roxx stands as a true off-road legend,” the company added. 

Thar Roxx, powered by a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine, comes in two power configurations. The 4x4 MT options delivers 111.9 kW and 330 Nm of torque, while the 4x4 AT boasts 128.6 kW and 370 Nm of torque for a superior driving experience, M&M said. 

“Coupled with either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission, and enhanced by the 4XPLOR system, this vehicle is designed to conquer all terrains,” the company claimed.

