GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

M&M prices Thar Roxx 4x4 starting ₹18.79 lakh

Published - September 25, 2024 07:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. on Wednesday said that introductory pricing for the 4x4 variants of the Thar Roxx would start from ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The top-end variant has been priced at ₹22.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the company said. 

“Designed to dominate the toughest terrains, the Thar Roxx stands as a true off-road legend,” the company added. 

Thar Roxx, powered by a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine, comes in two power configurations. The 4x4 MT options delivers 111.9 kW and 330 Nm of torque, while the 4x4 AT boasts 128.6 kW and 370 Nm of torque for a superior driving experience, M&M said. 

“Coupled with either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission, and enhanced by the 4XPLOR system, this vehicle is designed to conquer all terrains,” the company claimed.

Published - September 25, 2024 07:52 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.