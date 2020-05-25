M&M organises service support for its vehicles on essential services

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., has put in place several initiatives to ease the burden on frontline and essential service providers during the lockdown.

Since the company has one of the highest number of vehicles deployed in essential services, such as the Armed forces , ambulance services, vehicles deployed for government services and other daily essential work such as waste collection and disposal, it has organised special service camps to prevent breakdowns.

Typically these vehicles include Mahindra Bolero, TUV300, Bolero pickups and Jeeto.

During this lockdown period, the company had overhauled over 1,000 vehicles that are deployed in essential services.

This is more than 65% of the overall number of vehicles serviced during this lockdown period, company executives said.

27% of vehicles serviced were for police personnel. The company is also planning to further support in servicing these vehicles through its upcoming service camps.

Speaking about their support to essential service providers, Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “The frontline caretakers are doing commendable work in their respective fields and working tirelessly to provide us with a sense of safety during these challenging times.”

“We would like to extend our support and thank them in our own way wherever possible, whether it is through our innovative finance schemes or through our service initiatives.”

The company has also come out with finance schemes for frontline and essential services providers.