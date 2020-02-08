M&M net slumps 73% on sluggish sales

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), along with its 100% subsidiary Mahindra Vehicles Manufacturers Ltd. (MVML) reported a 73% decline in net profit at ₹380 crore for the quarter ended December 31, due to sluggish vehicle sales. This compares with a ₹1,396 crore net profit a year earlier.

Revenue declined 6% to ₹12,120 crore. During the quarter, the company sold 1,23,353 units compared with 1,33,508 units in the same period last year, down 7.6%. Tractor sales fell 6.4% to 81,435 units. Exports, including vehicles and tractors, were down 22% to 9,633 units. “The results of Q3 FY2020 include a net loss on account of exceptional and one-off items ₹554 crore compared to a net gain on account of exceptional and one-off items of ₹519 crore in Q3 F2019,” the company said in a statement.

The company said that in Q3 FY2020, both the Indian auto and tractor industries had shown signs of trend reversal and have seen moderation in the double digit de-growth seen in the two immediately preceding quarters. “Good monsoons, the festive season demand, improved liquidity conditions, new launches, especially in the utility vehicle (UV) segment and special schemes offered by OEMs for the auto industry were the key reasons for this moderation in de-growth,” it said.

“The unseasonal rains in the month of October 2019 did cause some damage to the kharif crop, but the sentiment in the agri and rural economy is fairly upbeat with good sowing of rabi crops supported by very good water reservoir levels and the government’s announcement for thrust on infra projects,” it said. For the the quarter ended December, M&M, on a standalone basis, reported revenue of ₹12,345 crore as compared to ₹13,070 crore in the same period last year. Net profit was ₹307 crore compared with ₹1,077 crore a year earlier.

Chairman to continue

The company also said that following the Securities and Exchange Board of India deferring the deadline for compliance with norms relating to the post of chairman, M&M’s board had requested Anand Mahindra to continue as executive chairman till his original term of appointment ended on November, 11, 2021. Mr. Mahindra has acceded to the request.

Dr. Pawan Goenka and Dr. Anish Shah would continue to report to Mr. Mahindra.