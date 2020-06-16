M&M manufactures Supro ambulance for COVID-19 service

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced the introduction of the BS VI Supro ambulance, developed in house on the company’s Supro van platform.

The ambulance is available in two variants: LX and ZX at a price of ₹6.94 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

The first fleet has been manufactured for the Maharashtra Government to meet its requirements for ambulances to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “The first batch of 12 vehicles have been produced in record time and delivered. Several other government organisations, NGOs and corporates have also shown active interest in procuring the Supro ambulance.”

“Hence, we are quickly ramping up the capacity to add this growing demand. This is the most affordable solution fitted with all necessary equipment and complying to all norms,” he said.