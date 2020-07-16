M&M maintains salaries, to make performance pay out

A grim economic outlook on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and a challenging market situation notwithstanding, automobile major Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has decided to avoid any pay cut in the current financial year.

“We value our employees and truly appreciate your efforts. We also recognise difficulties faced at the personal level. In light of this, while we have taken many other steps to reduce costs, we are not planning any salary cuts,” the company said in an internal memo, a copy of which was reviewed by The Hindu. The company has communicated to employees that it would complete the performance management cycle for the last fiscal year by the end of July and ensure that the employees would be paid the performance-linked pay based on the appraisal.

Also, while promotions would be awarded as per the process, there would be no salary increase on August 1for FY21.

A spokesperson for M&M declined to comment on the development.

As per recent data, the average monthly employee benefit expenses of the company, including its subsidiary Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd., was approximately ₹237 crore.