M&M maintains salaries, to make performance pay out

A grim economic outlook on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and a challenging market situation notwithstanding, automobile major Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has decided to avoid any pay cut in the current financial year.
“We value our employees and truly appreciate your efforts. We also recognise difficulties faced at the personal level. In light of this, while we have taken many other steps to reduce costs, we are not planning any salary cuts,” the company said in an internal memo, a copy of which was reviewed by The Hindu. The company has communicated to employees that it would complete the performance management cycle for the last fiscal year by the end of July and ensure that the employees would be paid the performance-linked pay based on the appraisal.
Also, while promotions would be awarded as per the process, there would be no salary increase on August 1for FY21.
A spokesperson for M&M declined to comment on the development.
As per recent data, the average monthly employee benefit expenses of the company, including its subsidiary Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd., was approximately ₹237 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath