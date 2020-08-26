M&M, Israel’s REE Automotive sign MoU on electric CVs

26 August 2020 22:46 IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) and REE Automotive of Israel have signed a MoU to explore the development and manufacturing of electric commercial vehicles (CVs) for global markets. This collaboration will leverage REE’s electric vehicle corner module and platform technology of integrating powertrain, suspension and steering components in the arch of a vehicle wheel, both the companies said.

This coupled with Mahindra’s vehicle design, engineering, sourcing capability and manufacturing assets, will be a winning partnership for both companies, the statement added.

The partnership will support REE’s global customer need for 200,000 to 250,000 electric commercial vehicle units over a few years, including potential Mahindra’s domestic and international volumes.

Production would be scaled further to support additional volume in the global as well as Indian market, the statement said.

“Our collaboration with REE has the potential to bring a disruptive approach to a new age of vehicles capitalizing on our respective strengths,” said Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director (Auto and Farm Sectors), M&M.

“The competitive advantages of REE’s corner modular architecture with our experience in conventional vehicle system design, engineering, sourcing ecosystem and significant production capacity, provides a perfect match to deliver exciting zero emission vehicles, including autonomous vehicles, that can meet customer needs as never before,” he said.

REE’s architecture is expected to enhance M&M’s capabilities in the electric vehicle sector and REE will leverage M&M’s global presence and its volume flexibility capability,engineering and product development expertise.

“Mahindra’s unique cost structure, design and engineering capabilities and volume flexibility will be key to our ability to address the majority of the commercial EV market with both large volume vehicles as well as more targeted mission-specific vehicles,” said Daniel Barel, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, REE Automotive in a statement.

“Having a partner like Mahindra joining our growing OEM partners network will allow us to drive our EV technology faster and at scale,” he added.

REE’s technology is designed for current and future e-mobility applications, including autonomous vehicles, and offers significant benefits in terms of weight, space and total body design flexibility. The scalability of the platform makes it ideal for any form of electric vehicle, the companies said.