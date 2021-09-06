M&M holds ‘Mahindra XUV700 - Freedom Drive’

CHENNAI

06 September 2021 21:24 IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. on Sunday flagged off ‘Mahindra XUV700 - Freedom Drive’ with a convoy of 30 cars to create awareness about its forthcoming Sport Utility Vehicle XUV700.

The Mahindra XUV700 Freedom Drive was flagged off by the company’s regional head V. Hari in the presence of MM Motors MD Pankaj Kankaria and regional customer care manager Sonam Khanna, along with senior members.

Due to the overwhelming positive response from the customers, the company organised a convoy of 30 cars from Chennai that will travel across Vellore, Salem and Coimbatore, Mr. Hari told The Hindu.

The XUV700 will come in variants that include diesel and gasoline, manual and automatic options and with 5 and 7-seater capacity. It will also be available in an optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) spec. Pricing and booking details will be announced soon.