MM Forgings Q4 standalone net rises threefold to ₹30 cr.

May 18, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

MM Forgings Ltd.’s (MMF) standalone net profit for the quarter ended March increased more than threefold to ₹30 crore from the year earlier period on higher sales volume.

Revenue from operations grew 19% to ₹372 crore, while cost of materials consumed increased from ₹166 crore to ₹208 crore, MMF said in a regulatory filing.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share to be paid by June 15.

MMF achieved consolidated sales of ₹1,474 crore and is aiming to achieve ₹1,800 crore for FY24.

