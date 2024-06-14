GIFT a SubscriptionGift
M&M eyes fivefold growth in farm machinery business in 5-7 years

Published - June 14, 2024 08:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) is aiming at scaling up its farm machinery business fivefold in the next 5-7 years, the Mahindra Group said in a report on the occasion of Investor Day held in Mumbai on Friday. 

As per the report the company would drive growth in the farm mechanisation market, with a focus on new product introductions, capacity expansion, and international growth. 

In the Group’s financial services business, Mahindra Finance has been positioned as a strong financial services platform for India, with a focus on diversification, technology, and data leadership. 

The company aims at improving return on assets to more than 2.5% and maintain a market share of about 12% in the wheels segment, the Group said in the report. 

Tech Mahindra on the path of turn around, is targeting a 500-basis-point margin expansion through growth, deep-tech capabilities, and synergies from its portfolio companies. 

The report provides insight into the Mahindra Group’s vision and its ability to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the Indian market. 

It highlights the company’s strategic priorities and growth plans across its diverse business segments, including auto, farm, finance, and technology. 

