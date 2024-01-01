GIFT a SubscriptionGift
M&M Dec. tractor sales fall 17% owing to tapering agri activity

January 01, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
B.LINE: Rajiv Rellan, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Swaraj Division, M&M Ltd,Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, M&M Ltd and Harish Chavan, CEO – Swaraj Division, M&M Ltd at the launch of New Range of Swaraj Tractors. In New Delhi Pic Kamal Narang .0n 4.9.23 | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), has reported domestic tractor sales of 18,028 units for December 2023, as against 21,640 units during December 2022, down 17%.

Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “Retail momentum slowed down on account of tapering of agricultural activities, which is the norm in the month of December.”

“Announcement of higher horticulture production and continued Government support to the agri sector are expected to support tractor demand,” he added.

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during December 2023 were at 19,138 units, as against 23,243 units for the same period last year, down 18%.

Exports for the month stood at 1,110 units as compared with 1,603 units, down 31%.

From April to December 2023 the company sold a total of 3,06,742 units as compared with 3,17,814 units in the same period of the previous year, down 3%.

