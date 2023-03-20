ADVERTISEMENT

M&M acquires 100% stake in agro-equipment firm MITRA

March 20, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - MUMBAI

Post-acquisition by M&M , M.I.T.R.A plans to accelerate the expansion of its product portfolio alongside its network in India and overseas markets

The Hindu Bureau

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s (M&M) Farm Equipment Sector (FES) said it has completed its acquisition of MITRA Agro Equipments Private Ltd. (M.I.T.R.A) by increasing its shareholding from the existing 47.33% to 100%, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of M&M.

As part of this acquisition, M&M fully bought out venture capital firm Omnivore’s stake in the business.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

M.I.T.R.A is into high precision orchard sprayers and caters to farmers growing fruits such as grapes, pomegranate and oranges. Post-acquisition by M&M , M.I.T.R.A plans to accelerate the expansion of its product portfolio alongside its network in India and overseas markets.

Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, M&M, said, “Mahindra aims to grow its farm machinery business by 10 times in 5 years and is making rapid progress towards achieving this goal. The additional share purchase in M.I.T.R.A would aid Mahindra’s growth and expansion into the growing horticulture market.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US