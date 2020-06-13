Business

Mittal vows ₹2,000 cr. for Odisha units

The ArcelorMittal group on Saturday committed to investing ₹2,000 crore on expanding the Odisha-based facilites of Essar Steel, which it acquired last year.

“The company will augment capacity of Paradip Pellet Plant from 6 million tonne per annum to 12 MTPA while capacity of beneficiation plant in Dabuna will be increased from 5 MTPA to 16 MTPA,” Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s office said in a release, following a video conference held by Mr. Patnaik with ArcelorMittal group Chairman and CEO Lakshmi Niwas Mittal to discuss the steel maker’s investment plans.

