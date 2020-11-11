Mitsubishi Corp. picks up minority stake in TVS SCS

Mitsubishi Corp., Japan, has picked up a minority stake in TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. (TVS SCS) for an undisclosed sum. The investment is via a secondary market transaction, which will allow existing investor Tata Opportunities Fund (TOF) to secure a partial exit, TVS SCS said in a statement. TOF will however, continue to hold a residual stake and remain a key strategic investment partner for TVS SCS.

“Our innovative solutions and differentiated approach make TVS SCS a preferred supply chain partner to our clients. Through our partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation, we aim to accelerate our growth in the years to come," said R. Dinesh, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

For TVS SCS, this investment will further strengthen its leadership position, to a much larger customer footprint, by extending its complete suite of digital supply chain solutions and value-added service, it said.

TVS SCS provides integrated supply chain services to sectors such as automobile, beverages, IT, healthcare, telecom, retail, FMCG and defence globally. It has a presence in 19 countries and manages more than 300 blue-chip customers.