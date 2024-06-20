Mirae Asset Mutual Fund unveils Nifty EV and New Age Automotive ETF

Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd. has announced the introduction of India’s first exchange traded fund (ETF) focused on the Electric Vehicles and New Age Automotive segment.

The new fund offer will open for subscription on June 24 and close on July 5. The minimum initial investment is ₹5,000 with subsequent investments being multiples of ₹1.

It is an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking Nifty EV and New Age Automotive Total Return Index that aims to offer investors with long-term capital appreciation opportunities, the asset management company said in a statement.

The ETF’s portfolio will also include companies that have received production-linked incentives in the automobile and battery segments, and those who participated in industry initiatives such as Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles.