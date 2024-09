The Centre plans to amend the MSME Development Act 2006, said officials of the Ministry of MSME. The Ministry was holding meetings with stakeholders to get inputs in this regard, the officials told The Hindu in Coimbatore on Wednesday. At an interactive meeting held with industry associations on Tuesday, the officials said several inputs presented by the industry would be considered when the Act is amended.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.