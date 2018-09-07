Ministry moots greater autonomy for AI board

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has proposed greater autonomy for Air India’s management, as part of its strategic turnaround plan for the cash-strapped national carrier, sources said.

Cash infusion

The plan is part of efforts to bring about organisational and financial restructuring at Air India and seek a cash infusion of nearly ₹10,000 crore, a senior official of the Ministry of Civil Aviation said. “We have sought more autonomy for Air India’s Board so that they don’t have to come to the government for approvals. This is only a proposal and nothing has been finalised yet,” the official said.

Another Ministry official said that a total of ₹1,630 crore equity had been released and ₹3,000 crore of government-guaranteed loans had been approved since the disinvestment process for Air India was put on hold.

A supplementary provision of ₹980 crore was approved for the airline in August. An amount of ₹650 crore had also been set aside for the airline during the Budget announcement.

Civil Aviation Secretary R.N. Choubey told reporters earlier this week that these measures would ensure that there was no further value erosion of Air India until circumstances became favourable for its disinvestment. Air India had a debt of ₹48,000 crore until March 2018.

The government’s attempt to privatise Air India earlier this year did not yield any bids and it was forced to put the process on hold. The government maintains that it is committed to the strategic disinvestment of the national carrier and will wait for global economic factors to improve to resume the process.