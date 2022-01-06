Ministry for removal of import duty on cotton

Garment exporters to strike over prices

The Textile Ministry has taken up with the Ministry of Finance the need for removal of 10% import duty on cotton.

Textile Secretary Upendra Prasad Singh held a meeting with representatives of the textiles and clothing sector on Thursday to discuss the issue of rising raw cotton and yarn prices.

“I will propose some measures to the authorities to consider,” he told The Hindu.

Talks with MoF

“We have already taken up this (need to remove the import duty on cotton) with the Ministry of Finance,” Mr. Singh added.

The Ministry also urged the textile mills to consider the present situation and take the required steps so that yarn prices are under control.

The garment exporters in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu announced on Wednesday a two-day strike on January 17 and 18 demanding measures to control the prices of cotton and yarn.