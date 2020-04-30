Minister talks to auto captains

Heavy Industries Minister Prakash Javadekar, who on Thursday interacted with leaders from the automobile industry, said that the sector needs to be brought “back on wheels” even as the industry pitched for measures to stimulate demand as well as manufacturing.

The virtual meeting to discuss the plan to revive economic activity post the nationwide lockdown was attended by industry leaders including Maruti Suzuki India’s Kenichi Ayukawa,, Mahindra & Mahindra’s Pawan Goenka, Hero MotoCorp’s Pawan Munjal, Ashok Leyland’s Vipin Sondhi., Hyundai Motor India’s S S Kim and Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Vikram Kirloskar. Additionally, presidents of the two auto industry bodies — SIAM’s Rajan Wadhera and ACMA’s Deepak Jain — were in attendance.

“This meeting was an important one because all the captains gave the scenario... This industry is very important for India and we have to bring this industry back on its wheels,” the Minister said.

Demand for GST cut

He added that the industry’s demands included reduction in GST, employment support, support for retail as well as supply, and liquidity support. “... naturally, after what the industry has gone through, they have put up demands but they have also given very good suggestions such as batch testing before workers rejoin duty, online registration of new vehicles and registration of BS-IV vehicles sold in March.”

He said these suggestions will now be discussed with other Ministries.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Kirloskar, also CII president, said one of the things industry highlighted was that the supply and value chains were integrated. “We cannot build vehicles even if one part is missing. Supply chains are spread around India and a few parts of the world… unless all is open, it is difficult to start production.” He said on the demand side, it was important that dealerships be reopened first. For, unless they start selling, there won’t be any demand. “The way things are…it is difficult to see how demand will pick up…so any help to boost demand e.g. GST reduction, scrappage policy is welcome. In addition, for commercial vehicles, we have suggested that state transport corporations be enabled to buy electric buses in large quantities.”

Further, Mr. Kirloskar said once the factories are opened up and there are 4000-5000 people working, even with all the precaution, there is a possibility that someone might test +ve for Covid. “So we will have to deal with it in a professional manner. We have to figure out how to isolate and disinfect...rather than closing the factory.” He also noted that distancing of six feet may not be possible in the factories, hence, the industry has suggested that two workers be separated using big plastic barriers.