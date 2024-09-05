ADVERTISEMENT

Minister seeks inputs against ‘irrational’ steel imports

Published - September 05, 2024 08:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday sought steel producers’ inputs on possible measures to ‘retaliate’ against ‘irrational imports’, and said the Directorate General of Trade Remedies had already initiated an inquiry into a surge in steel imports from Vietnam. The Minister’s comments at the India Steel Enclave assume significance as domestic players sought protection from imports coming at “predatory” prices. Jindal Steel and Power chairman Naveen Jindal said Chinese companies had set up large capacities in some countries that India had signed free trade deals with, only to direct exports to India at “huge losses”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US