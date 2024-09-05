GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister seeks inputs against ‘irrational’ steel imports

Published - September 05, 2024 08:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday sought steel producers’ inputs on possible measures to ‘retaliate’ against ‘irrational imports’, and said the Directorate General of Trade Remedies had already initiated an inquiry into a surge in steel imports from Vietnam. The Minister’s comments at the India Steel Enclave assume significance as domestic players sought protection from imports coming at “predatory” prices. Jindal Steel and Power chairman Naveen Jindal said Chinese companies had set up large capacities in some countries that India had signed free trade deals with, only to direct exports to India at “huge losses”.

