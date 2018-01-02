SBI nets ₹1,772 cr. via insufficient balance

Country’s largest lender SBI netted a windfall of ₹1,771.67 crore, more than its second quarter profit, from customers for non-maintenance of monthly average balance in savings accounts in eight months of 2017-18, Finance Ministry data showed. SBI has close to 40.5 crore savings account customers.

The SBI, after a gap of six years, had reintroduced the monthly average balance charges from April 1, 2017. After criticism, it reduced the charges with effect from October 1.

“On an average balance of ₹3,000 in metro, SBI earns ₹6 only per month, whereas for a minimum balance of ₹1,000 in rural, bank earns ₹2 per month which is meagre when compared to the services offered and corresponding costs incurred by the bank (free cheque book, 8 free ATM transactions, free branch transactions),” the bank said in a statement. The Ministry data showed the bank charged ₹1,771.67 crore from customers on account of non-maintenance of minimum average balance between April and November 2017.