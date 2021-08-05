Business

Mini Ipe takes charge as managing director at LIC

Mini Ipe has taken charge as a managing director of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the insurer said in a statement. Prior to this, she was executive director in the Legal Department. A post graduate in Commerce from Andhra University, Ms. Ipe had joined LIC in 1986 as a direct recruit officer.


