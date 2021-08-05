Mini Ipe has taken charge as a managing director of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the insurer said in a statement. Prior to this, she was executive director in the Legal Department. A post graduate in Commerce from Andhra University, Ms. Ipe had joined LIC in 1986 as a direct recruit officer.
Mini Ipe takes charge as managing director at LIC
Special Correspondent
Mumbai,
August 05, 2021 22:21 IST
Special Correspondent
Mumbai,
August 05, 2021 22:21 IST
Related Articles
Close X
COVID-19: Adar Poonawalla announces financial support to cover quarantine costs for students travelling abroad
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Aug 5, 2021 10:21:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/mini-ipe-takes-charge-as-managing-director-at-lic/article35753546.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story