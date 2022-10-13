Mindtree Q2 profit rises 28% to ₹509 cr.

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 13, 2022 21:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mindtree Ltd. reported a 27.5% year-on-year growth in its net profit to ₹508.7 crore for the September- ended quarter.

Revenue grew 31.4% to ₹3400.4 crore, it said on Thursday.

“Our performance in the second quarter of FY23 marked a solid first half of the year,” Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and MD, said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We not only delivered strong revenues of $422.1 million, up 7.2% sequentially in constant currency but also maintained our EBITDA margin at a healthy 21% despite wage hikes across the board.’‘ He said, in Q2, the company’s H1 earnings crossed $1 billion for the first time in its history.

On market outlook, he said macro-economic indicators signalled softness in the market while his company was ready to offset any business impact.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Chatterjee further said attrition was showing signs of a decline. Mindtree reported attrition at 24.1% (trailing 12 months) in Q2. As of September 30, the firm had an employee strength of 38,290.

He also said this was the last earning call of the company as Mindtree as its name would soon be changed to LTIMindtree once its merger with L&T Infotech (LTI) got regulatory approvals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app