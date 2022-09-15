Mindtree makes a digital command, control solution for L&T’s hydrogen plant in Hazira

September 15, 2022 20:41 IST

Bengaluru

Tech firm Mindtree has designed and implemented a digital command and control solution for Larsen & Toubro (L&T), for its recently commissioned Green Hydrogen Plant in Hazira, Gujarat.

The solution, built on Mindtree’s analytics platform, Insights NxT, would interface with complex operational technology systems to capture mission-critical data, and enable different degrees of analysis and levers to streamline energy consumption. This would also aid in quicker adoption of new clean energy, improved environmental monitoring and reporting, and competitive pricing of products and services, the company said.

Mindtree is owned by L&T, an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services.

