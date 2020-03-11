Mindtree in pact with Realogy

Mindtree, a digital transformation and technology services firm, has signed an agreement with Realogy to support the company’s continuing digital transformation initiatives over the next five years.

The company did not disclose the value of the deal.

Through this partnership, Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, has expanded its relationship with Mindtree to leverage its digital, data, and technology expertise.

Headquartered in Madison, N.J., Realogy provides integrated brokerage, franchising, mortgage, title, and settlement services to hundreds of thousands of global independent sales agents.