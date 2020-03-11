Mindtree founders, families are now deemed ‘public’

All key people, including Krishnakumar Natarajan, Subroto Bagchi, Rostow Ravanan and N.S. Parthasarathy who set up Mindtree and their families are now ‘public’ as per a stock exchange filing by L&T-owned Mindtree on Wednesday.

The company said is board of directors, at a meeting held here, considered and approved the requests received from one of its co-founders Mr. Krishnakumar Natarajan, his wife Akila Krishnakumar and their sons Abhirath K. Kumar and Siddarth Krishna Kumar to reclassify them as ‘public’ from the earlier ‘promoter/promoters group and persons related to promoter.’

Accordingly, another co-founder Mr. Ravanan and his wife Seema Ravanan have been reclassified as ‘public’ from the earlier ‘promoter’ and ‘person related to promoter,’ respectively.

Others considered for reclassification were: Mr. Parthasarathy, promoter, along with N.G. Srinivasan, Jayanthi Vasudevan, Jayasri Dwarakanath and Krishnaswamy LP.

Reclassifications of Mr. Bagchi, promoter, along with Ms. Susmita Bagchi and Mr. Sanjay Kumar Panda, persons related to promoter as ‘public’ have also been considered by the board of directors.

Interim CFO at Mindtree

The company has also appointed Senthil Kumar, currently Associate Vice President and Finance Controller, as its Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel for the interim period, with effect from March 11, 2020 until the appointment of the new Chief Financial Officer, the process for which is underway, said the company in a filing.