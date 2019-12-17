Mindtree eyes better mindshare among customers

L&T-owned Mindtree has said it was committed to do what all it could to help customers rapidly unlock value from their technology investments.

As a precursor to this, the mid-tier tech firm has set up Immersive Aurora, an augmented, virtual and mixed reality, customer experience and touch-point studio, in the city here on Tuesday.

The new facility is expected to reshape customer experiences across interactions such as sales & marketing, design, training, services and data visualisation, as per the company.

Mindtree CEO Debashis Chatterjee said, ``With Immersive Aurora, Mindtree is well-positioned to help our clients rapidly unlock value from their technology investments just as the convergence of the physical and virtual worlds is accelerating.”

“Mindtree, with its deep digital expertise, has been at the forefront of helping enterprises deliver enhanced and contextual experiences to their end clients.”

The company has collaborated with PTC that offers computer-aided design (CAD) modelling, product lifestyle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions, to unleash new possibilities and transform interactions throughout the customer experience, it said.

“Immersive technologies can drive tangible business value, but many clients don’t know which applications will have the most meaningful return on investment and, candidly, they often don’t know where to start on their digital transformation journeys,” said Jim Heppelmann, president and CEO, PTC.

“Through this strategic collaboration with Mindtree, we’ll be better positioned to help customers quickly identify those AR use-cases that can deliver the most value and then help them scale those solutions across their respective businesses.''

At the six-zone studio, visitors would be able to visualise holographic displays of high value products, ranging from $30 million necklace, $2.4 million hand bag or a $3 million watch. Also, the Cognitive AI driven automotive zone would take a user through an interesting drive in an yet to be launched automobile, said Mindtree, that calls itself “born digital.”