Mindtree, Databricks ally for data intelligence

Larsen & Toubro-owned Mindtree has roped in Databricks, a data and AI firm, to help customers implement cloud-based data platforms for advanced analytics.

Databricks offers a unified solution for data engineering, collaborative data science, full-lifecycle machine learning, and business analytics through a lakehouse architecture. With Databricks platform, enterprises can build rich data sets and optimise machine learning at scale, streamline workflows across teams, foster collaboration and reduce infrastructure complexity, and deliver superior customer experiences, as per a Mindtree release.

