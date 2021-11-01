Mindtree builds digital health travel passport on blockchain

Mindtree, a technology services and digital transformation firm, unveiled Digital Health Passport for Travel, a solution that provides a smarter, safer and smoother experience to global travellers in navigating frequently- changing travel regulations and restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as per a company release.

The solution would offer travellers an easy, quick and secure way to comply with country-specific entry requirements and protocols, claimed the company.

Built using Hyperledger Fabric blockchain technology, this platform-based white label offering can work in tandem with the existing apps of travel suppliers, saving them the time, cost and effort required to engage with new partners for every change, Mindtree said.

It would enable travellers locate COVID-19 testing providers, schedule tests and facilitate swifter approvals by allowing travellers to digitally store, manage, validate and share test results, vaccine certificates, self-attestations, travel authorisation forms and other travel documents, it further said.