Mindtree Appoints Vinit Teredesai as chief financial officer

Mindtree has appointed Vinit Teredesai as it’s new chief financial officer on Monday.
Mr. Teredesai will be responsible for providing financial leadership to Mindtree in its global growth journey. He will be based in Bengaluru, India, said the company.
“We are excited to welcome Vinit to the Mindtree family,” said Debashis Chatterjee,CEO and MD, Mindtree. “Vinit’s financial acumen and broad industry experience will be a great addition to the team as we work towards maintaining business momentum and creating enhanced stakeholder value.”
Mr. Teredesai has over 25 years of experience in finance, accounting, auditing, taxation, fund raising, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate restructuring. Earlier, he had served as the CFO and CIO of KPIT Technologies Ltd.
