ADVERTISEMENT

Mindspace REIT raises ₹650 crore via Sustainability Linked Bond from IFC

Published - June 25, 2024 10:00 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, the owner and developer of quality Grade A office portfolio, has announced its ₹650 crore Sustainability Linked Bond issuance placed with the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The coupon of the bond is linked to Mindspace’s commitment to achieve certain ESG targets towards building a greener eco-system. These bonds are issued for a period of 7 years.

Ramesh Nair, CEO, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, said, “We become the first Indian REIT to issue sustainability linked bonds. International Finance Corporation fully subscribed to this issuance. This follows our maiden green bond issue in March 2023.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US