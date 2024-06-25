Mindspace REIT raises ₹650 crore via Sustainability Linked Bond from IFC

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, the owner and developer of quality Grade A office portfolio, has announced its ₹650 crore Sustainability Linked Bond issuance placed with the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The coupon of the bond is linked to Mindspace’s commitment to achieve certain ESG targets towards building a greener eco-system. These bonds are issued for a period of 7 years.

Ramesh Nair, CEO, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, said, “We become the first Indian REIT to issue sustainability linked bonds. International Finance Corporation fully subscribed to this issuance. This follows our maiden green bond issue in March 2023.”