GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mindspace REIT raises ₹650 crore via Sustainability Linked Bond from IFC

Published - June 25, 2024 10:00 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, the owner and developer of quality Grade A office portfolio, has announced its ₹650 crore Sustainability Linked Bond issuance placed with the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The coupon of the bond is linked to Mindspace’s commitment to achieve certain ESG targets towards building a greener eco-system. These bonds are issued for a period of 7 years.

Ramesh Nair, CEO, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, said, “We become the first Indian REIT to issue sustainability linked bonds. International Finance Corporation fully subscribed to this issuance. This follows our maiden green bond issue in March 2023.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.