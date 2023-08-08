ADVERTISEMENT

Mindspace Business Parks REIT appoints Ramesh Nair as new CEO

August 08, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ramesh Nair | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, the owner and developer of Grade A office portfolio, has announced the appointment of Ramesh Nair as Chief Executive Officer with effect from September 1, 2023. Mr. Nair had previously worked with Colliers and JLL India.

It has also announced the elevation of Vinod Rohira from his role as CEO to Board Member of the REIT. In his new capacity, Mr. Rohira will also spearhead a larger role within the group as Managing Director and CEO, Commercial Real Estate, K Raheja Corp; along with a seat on the Board of the Residential Business of K Raheja Corp Homes.

Ramesh Nair said, “The REIT exhibits strong potential for growth, and I look forward to working with the team to create enduring value for stakeholders.”

